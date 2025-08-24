Buccaneers Waive S Shilo Sanders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders today that he is being waived.

Adam Schefter spoke with Sanders’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who says they’re “hoping he gets claimed on waivers.”

Sanders, 25, began his career at South Carolina in 2019 before moving on to Jackson State and Colorado with his father, HC Deion Sanders, and brother, QB Shedeur Sanders.

He was named Second-team All-SWAC in 2021.

The Buccaneers signed Sanders to a contract after he went undrafted out of Colorado back in April

During his six years of college football, Sanders appeared in 52 games and made 33 starts. He recorded 217 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries. and seven forced fumbles