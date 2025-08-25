Buccaneers Waiving QB Kyle Trask With Injury Designation

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers plan to release QB Kyle Trask with an injury designation.

Trask would revert to the team’s injured reserve list once he clears waivers.

This means that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup to QB Baker Mayfield.

Trask, 26, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both Second Team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round. He finished the final year a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 million and a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal this past March.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three-season and 27 games.