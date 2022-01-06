Buccaneers Waiving WR Antonio Brown Today

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are waiving WR Antonio Brown today.

The Buccaneers released a statement confirming the move, as well as responding to a statement from Brown last night giving what he believes is his side of things.

Tampa Bay had explored other options following Sunday’s drama with Brown exiting midgame, including a potential suspension or a left-squad designation. However, it appears they’ve decided to grant Brown his freedom.

He will go on waivers and be eligible to be claimed by the other 31 teams. It remains to be seen if any take that chance.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games and recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.