Buccaneers Won’t Elevate DT Desmond Watson To Defend ‘Tush Push’ In Week 4

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said they do not plan to elevate DT Desmond Watson from their practice squad for Week 4’s game against the Eagles for an extra defender to stop the “Tush Push,” per Jenna Laine.

Philadelphia continues to make an impact with its designed play, but Bowles is standing staunch with the players he has available.

Tampa Bay signed Watson to its practice squad this week.

The undrafted rookie spent training camp with Tampa Bay but never got off the non-football injury list as the team wanted him to lose weight. He was listed at 464 pounds at his pro day and was reportedly under 450 when he was cut.

Watson recently had a workout with the team, and apparently is where they want him to be to justify a roster spot.

Watson, 22, played in every game for four years at Florida and made 10 starts. He was not selected during the 2025 NFL Draft and signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Tampa Bay cut him from the non-football injury list coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Watson recorded 63 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass deflection in 51 games.