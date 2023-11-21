Buccaneers Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers brought in six players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Malik Turner.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Tampa Bay signed Mosely to their practice squad, per Greg Auman.

Turner, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before signing with the Raiders’ practice squad in November. Turner was released by Las Vegas after a month. He caught on with the Colts last offseason but was among their final cuts.

In 2021, Turner appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 receptions for 149 yards (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.