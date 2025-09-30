Buccaneers Worked Out Two Punters

According to Rick Stroud, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out punters Ryan Stonehouse and Brad Robbins.

However, Stroud said the team isn’t signing one of them at this time, giving P Riley Dixon some more time to figure out the blocked punt issue. He says Dixon has $3 million in guaranteed salary which is giving the team an incentive to be patient.

Stonehouse, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons.

Tennessee declined to tender Stonehouse as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he caught on with the Dolphins. He was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.