Buccaneers Would Like Antonio Brown Back In 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers would like to bring WR Antonio Brown back in 2021.

The veteran receiver signed with the team shortly before the end of his eight-game suspension this past season and has had some flashes while getting up to speed with the rest of the offense.

It’ll be interesting to see what Brown’s market looks like after he signed a deal for basically the minimum this past season. The presence of QB Tom Brady presumably would be a strong recruitment factor in Tampa Bay’s favor.

There’s also the question of Brown off the field, as he’s still awaiting a resolution to a civil case concerning allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Depending on how that goes, he could face further suspension from the NFL.

The Buccaneers also have a stacked receiving corps with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, though the latter is set to be a free agent this offseason. Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski has also expressed an interest in coming back next year, so it’ll be interesting to see how all the pieces fit together.

Brown will not play in Sunday’s NFC Championship with a knee injury.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a contract last year. Brown’s one-year deal with the Buccaneers is worth up to $2.5 million and includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, and three $250,000 bonuses — one for receptions, one for yards and one for TDs.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

