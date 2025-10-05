Bucky Irving Likely To Miss Multiple Games With Shoulder, Foot Injuries

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving’s shoulder injury is more of an issue than his sprained foot and he’s expected to miss at least two weeks as a result.

According to Schefter, Irving did not report his shoulder injury to the team until Tuesday of last week and it turns out it’s a fairly serious issue.

Irving is out for today’s game against the Seahawks and Schefter says he’s not expected to be back for their Week 6 matchup with the 49ers.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.