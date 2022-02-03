Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Expected To Withdraw From Jaguars’ HC Search

Rick Stroud reports that Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich is expected to remove himself from the Jaguars’ head coach candidacy.

Stroud mentioned that Raiders’ former interim HC Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles HC Doug Pederson remain “strong candidates” for the Jacksonville job.

Reports have said that candidates for the Jaguars’ job have had issues with Trent Baalke remaining the GM and there was buzz that Leftwich wanted to bring Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson with him as a GM in Jacksonville should he get the job.

Now it appears as though the Jaguars could hire former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for a position above Baalke to alleviate some concerns from coaching candidates.

Here’s the list of candidates linked to the Jaguars’ job:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders Interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Scheduled)

Leftwich was previously considered the front-runner to land the Jaguars’ job and was reportedly looking to finalize an agreement. However, Adam Schefter mentioned that the organization was “not close to a deal with anyone,” and it appears the two sides are now going in different directions.

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers ranked No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.