Bucs OL Sua Opeta Suffered Torn ACL

Bucs OL Sua Opeta suffered a torn ACL during the team’s practice on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Opeta figured to compete for a starting role and provided valuable depth after signing with the team this past offseason.

Opeta, 27, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster last season.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Bucs back in March.

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard.