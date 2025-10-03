Bucs RB Bucky Irving Could Miss Next Two Games With Foot Injury

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury.

According to Fowler, it’s possible that Irving could be out for the team’s Week 6 game against the 49ers.

Tampa Bay will turn to Rachaad White as their lead back with Irving out of the lineup, but they will likely make rookie Josh Williams active this week to serve as their No. 3 option behind Sean Tucker.

Irving has been in a boot and on crutches this week, so indications were that he was going to be a long shot to play this week.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.