Bucs Restructure G Shaq Mason For $6M In Cap Space

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers restructured G Shaq Mason‘s contract to give them an additional $6 million in cap space this year.

That’s just about what Mason was due to make in 2022, so there’s a good chance Tampa Bay added void years to the deal as well. He had two years remaining on the contract the Bucs inherited in the trade from the Patriots.

Mason, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. New England traded Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He was due to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Mason appeared in and started in 15 games for the Patriots at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 4 overall guard out of 82 qualifying players.