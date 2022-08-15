Bucs Signing DE Carl Nassib To One-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing DE Carl Nassib to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Nassib accrued 12.5 sacks during his two years in Tampa. He’ll return under HC Todd Bowles scheme where he’s had prior success.

Nassib, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.59 million rookie contract when Cleveland waived him coming out of the 2018 preseason.

He was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out his rookie deal. Nassib signed with the Raiders in 2020 and was set to enter the second year of his three-year, $25 million deal when Las Vegas converted $2.51 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Las Vegas opted to release Nassib in March with post – June 1st designation.

Nassib became the first NFL player to come out as gay while still in the league.

In 2021, Nassib appeared in 13 games and recorded 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.