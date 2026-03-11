Bucs Signing DL A’Shawn Robinson To One-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Panthers DL A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year, $10 million fully-guaranteed deal, according to Ian Rapoport.
Robinson, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.
Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season. He tore his meniscus back in November and missed the remainder of the season.
Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth up to $8 million during the 2022 free agency period. He then signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Carolina ahead of the 2024 season.
He was released by Carolina earlier this off-season.
In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 65 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.
