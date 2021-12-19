Bucs WR Chris Godwin To Miss Time With MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial belief regarding WR Chris Godwin is that he suffered a sprained MCL.

The plan is for Godwin to get more tests on Monday, but he will likely miss time with this injury, even though it’s not considered major.

Godwin exited Sunday’s game against the Saints after taking a shot to the knee on a crossing route. He fell on his head/neck area and was down on the field for a period of time before walking off of the field.

Godwin, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

Godwin is a pending free-agent, and figures to command a lucrative deal in the 2022 offseason.

In 2021, Godwin has appeared in 13 games for the Bucs. He has 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin has also picked up 21 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown.

