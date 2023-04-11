C.J. Stroud Visiting Colts & Lions This Week

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that OSU QB C.J. Stroud is set to visit with the Colts and Lions later this week.

According to Ian Rapoport, Stroud is meeting with the Raiders on Tuesday.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Stroud to Patriots QB Mac Jones in his summer scouting report. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Stroud rated as his No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.