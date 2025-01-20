C.J. Stroud ‘Would Love’ To Have Stefon Diggs Back

Houston lost to Kansas City in the Divisional Round in a game where they struggled to create consistent plays at the receiver position aside from Nico Collins without Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 to cut his first season with the team short, and he’s set to hit free agency. Despite going into his age-32 season, Texans QB C.J. Stroud was clear when speaking about his desire to keep Diggs on the team.

“That’s my boy,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I would love to have Stef back. We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport.”

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

