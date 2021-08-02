Cardinals Activate Six Players From COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals activated C Rodney Hudson, OT Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, WR Andy Isabella, WR KeeSean Johnson and WR Isaac Whitney from the COVID-19 list on Monday, per Darren Urban.

All of these players were placed on the list last week.

Hudson, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him this offseason to the Cardinals.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 center out of 36 qualifying players.