Cardinals Agree To Three-Year, $17.4M Deal With CB Sean-Murphy Bunting

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals have agreed to a contract with former Titans CB Sean-Murphy Bunting.

Ari Meirov reports that the deal is for three years at $17.4 million.

Murphy-Bunting, 26, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans last offseason once his rookie deal expired.

In 2023, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded 57 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

