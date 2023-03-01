Cardinals Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals officially announced their 2023 coaching staff under new HC Jonathan Gannon.

The full staff consists of:

Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis

Passing game coordinator/wide receivers Drew Terrell

Quarterbacks Israel Woolfork

Pass game specialist Spencer Whipple*

Offensive line Klayton Adams

Assistant offensive line Chris Cook

Tight ends Ben Steele

Running backs Autry Denson

Offensive quality control Connor Senger*

Defensive line Derrick LeBlanc

Assistant defensive line William Peagler

Outside linebackers Rob Rodriguez

Linebackers Sam Siefkes

Cornerbacks Ryan Smith

Defensive backs Patrick Toney

Defensive quality control Ronald Booker*

Assistant special teams Sam Sewell

Assistant to the head coach Brandon Schwab

Director, Football Strategy Kenny Bell

Director, Football Performance Shea Thompson

Strength and Conditioning Buddy Morris*

Assistant strength and conditioning Mark Naylor*

Coaching assistant Jay Razzano*

indicates the coach is a holdover from the previous staff

Petzing, 35, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant and finally hired him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. He made the move to QB coach in 2022.

Rallis began his coaching career at Wake Forest as their quality control coach back in 2017. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Vikings as their defensive quality control coach in 2018.

After working his way up to assistant LBs coach, Rallis departed to coach linebackers for the Eagles.