Cardinals Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals officially announced their 2023 coaching staff under new HC Jonathan Gannon.
The full staff consists of:
- Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers
- Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing
- Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis
- Passing game coordinator/wide receivers Drew Terrell
- Quarterbacks Israel Woolfork
- Pass game specialist Spencer Whipple*
- Offensive line Klayton Adams
- Assistant offensive line Chris Cook
- Tight ends Ben Steele
- Running backs Autry Denson
- Offensive quality control Connor Senger*
- Defensive line Derrick LeBlanc
- Assistant defensive line William Peagler
- Outside linebackers Rob Rodriguez
- Linebackers Sam Siefkes
- Cornerbacks Ryan Smith
- Defensive backs Patrick Toney
- Defensive quality control Ronald Booker*
- Assistant special teams Sam Sewell
- Assistant to the head coach Brandon Schwab
- Director, Football Strategy Kenny Bell
- Director, Football Performance Shea Thompson
- Strength and Conditioning Buddy Morris*
- Assistant strength and conditioning Mark Naylor*
- Coaching assistant Jay Razzano*
- indicates the coach is a holdover from the previous staff
Petzing, 35, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant and finally hired him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.
From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. He made the move to QB coach in 2022.
Rallis began his coaching career at Wake Forest as their quality control coach back in 2017. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Vikings as their defensive quality control coach in 2018.
After working his way up to assistant LBs coach, Rallis departed to coach linebackers for the Eagles.
