Cardinals Announce 24 Roster Cuts

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. TE Stephen Anderson
  2. WR Andre Baccellia
  3. WR Victor Bolden Jr.
  4. LS Aaron Brewer
  5. OL Rashaad Coward
  6. S Tae Daley (waived/injured)
  7. QB Jarrett Guarantano
  8. OL Danny Isidora
  9. DL Manny Jones
  10. LB Devon Kennard
  11. WR Jontre Kirklin
  12. LB Jesse Luketa
  13. OL Greg Long (waived/injured)
  14. OL Josh Miles (waived/injured)
  15. OL Justin Murray (injury settlement)
  16. QB Trace McSorley
  17. WR JaVonta Payton
  18. TE Chris Pierce Jr. (waived/injured)
  19. DL Christian Ringo (injury settlement)
  20. TE Bernhard Seikovits
  21. CB Jace Whittaker
  22. S James Wiggins
  23. DL Antwaun Woods
  24. LB Chandler Wooten

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. 

In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games for Baltimore and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown. 

