Cardinals Announce 24 Roster Cuts

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of cuts includes:
- TE Stephen Anderson
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Victor Bolden Jr.
- LS Aaron Brewer
- OL Rashaad Coward
- S Tae Daley (waived/injured)
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- OL Danny Isidora
- DL Manny Jones
- LB Devon Kennard
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- LB Jesse Luketa
- OL Greg Long (waived/injured)
- OL Josh Miles (waived/injured)
- OL Justin Murray (injury settlement)
- QB Trace McSorley
- WR JaVonta Payton
- TE Chris Pierce Jr. (waived/injured)
- DL Christian Ringo (injury settlement)
- TE Bernhard Seikovits
- CB Jace Whittaker
- S James Wiggins
- DL Antwaun Woods
- LB Chandler Wooten
McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.
McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback.
In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games for Baltimore and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.
