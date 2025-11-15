Cardinals Announce Five Moves

The Cardinals announced five roster moves on Saturday, including activating OLB BJ Ojulari from the PUP list.

The team also placed LB Mack Wilson on injured reserve due to a rib injury. In addition, the team promoted LB Jared Bartlett from the practice squad and elevated both CB Darren Hall and TE Pharaoh Brown.

Ojulari, 23, was selected in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023.

He missed the entire 2024 season due to multiple ligament tears he suffered in August of that year, which required multiple surgeries.

In 2023, Ojulari appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 40 tackles, four sacks, and a pass defense.