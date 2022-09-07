Cardinals Announce Five Roster Moves, Including Placing QB Colt McCoy On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they are placing QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve and are promoting QB Trace McSorley to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The team is also re-signing QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad, along with CB Corey Ballentine, as well as releasing WR Jontre Kirklin.

McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals.

In 2021, McCoy appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 74-99 pass attempts for 740 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games for Baltimore and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.