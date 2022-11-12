Cardinals Announce Four Moves Including Placing C Rodney Hudson On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve placed C Rodney Hudson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Other moves from Arizona include:

Cardinals activated S Charles Washington from the injured reserve.

from the injured reserve. Cardinals signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cardinals elevated OL Rashaad Coward to their active roster.

Hudson will now miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Hudson, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him to the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

In 2022, Hudson has appeared in and started four games for the Cardinals as their center.