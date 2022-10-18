Cardinals Announce Four Moves, Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship To PS

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad and are activating OL Cody Ford.

The team also signed LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released WR Stanley Berryhill in a corresponding move.

Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick and even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points.