Cardinals Announce Six Roster Moves Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals announced they designated CB Garrett Williams and OLB BJ Ojulari to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

The Cardinals also officially released RB Michael Carter and CB Darren Hall, but HC Jonathan Gannon said they will be re-signed to the practice squad and participate at practice today. Both are veterans who don’t have to pass through waivers.

Carter, 26, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

Arizona signed Carter to their active roster last month.

In 2025, Carter has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and rushed for 97 yards on 35 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 77 yards receiving and one total touchdown.