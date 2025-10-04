Cardinals Announce Three Moves, Activate DL Bilal Nichols

The Cardinals announced Saturday that they have activated DL Bilal Nichols from injured reserve.

While the team had an open roster spot for Nichols, they elevated DL Zach Carter and OL Nick Leverett.

Nichols, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He played out the final year of a four-year $2.75 million rookie deal.

Nichols was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and tested the market, signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders. After playing out that contract, he hit unrestricted free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Arizona.

In 2024, Nichols appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 10 total tackles and one tackle for loss.