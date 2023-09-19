Cardinals Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed DL Jacob Slade to the practice squad and released WR Daniel Arias in a corresponding move.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- DT Eric Banks
- T Jackson Barton
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Kaden Davis
- QB Jeff Driskel
- G Hayden Howerton (Injured)
- DB Bobby Price
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Divaad Wilson
- OL Marquis Hayes
- S Jovante Moffatt (Injured)
- DL Ben Stille
- TE Blake Whiteheart
- DB Quavian White
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- DB Joey Blount
- DL Jacob Slade
Slade, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan State and was named honorable mention all-conference in each of his final two seasons. He signed with the Cardinals following the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, Arizona let him go coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career, Slade appeared in 42 games with 26 starts and recorded 88 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass deflections.
