Cardinals Announce Two Roster Moves For Week 16

The Arizona Cardinals elevated veteran RB Michael Carter to their active roster for their Week 16 game against the

The Cardinals also elevated OT Jackson Barton to their active roster with OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Carter, 25, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts before being re-signed to their practice squad.

In 2023, Carter appeared in nine games for the Jets and six games for the Cardinals. He carried the ball 30 times for 187 yards and zero touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown.