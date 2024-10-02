Cardinals Announced Four Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed DL Angelo Blackson on the practice squad injured list and designated third-round OT Christian Jones to return from injured reserve.

Arizona also cut OL Austen Pleasants and signed K Chad Ryland to the practice squad.

Jones, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

During his college career at Texas, Jones appeared in 61 games for the Longhorns.