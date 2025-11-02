Cardinals Aren’t ‘Soft Benching’ Kyler Murray

Tom Pelissero reports that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is remaining on the bench due to injury concerns, dispelling rumors that the team is “soft benching” him.

According to someone familiar with the situation, Murray is his normal self when throwing in the pocket. However, his foot injury is still bothering him when running or making certain movements.

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett will get the start in Week 9, with Murray expected to have a backup role in the game.

Pelissero added that Murray is expected to return against the Seahawks in Week 10.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after deciding to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s of the MLB in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which was worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, to go along with 29 rushing attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown.