Cardinals Claim DB Luq Barcoo Off Waivers From Jaguars

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are claiming DB Luq Barcoo off of waivers from Jaguars on Friday.

Barcoo, 23, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of last year. He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose yesterday.

In 2020, Barcoo was active for three games and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.