Cardinals Claim DT Trysten Hill Off Waivers From Cowboys

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals have claimed DT Trysten Hill off of waivers from the Cowboys.

Hill, 24, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Dallas.

Hill is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hill appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded six tackles and no sacks.