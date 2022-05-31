Cardinals Cut RB Jaylen Samuels

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released RB Jaylen Samuels on Tuesday in a corresponding roster move to signing RB Darrel Williams.

Samuels, 25, was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina State by the Steelers in 2018. He originally signed a four-year, $2,718,064 contract that included a $258,064 signing bonus.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him loose back in October and he signed on with the Texans’ practice squad.

The Cardinals signed him to a futures deal back in January.

In 2021, Samuels appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded five rushing attempts for nine yards and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 14 yards.