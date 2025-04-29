Cardinals Cut Two Players After Draft

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have cut TE Bernhard Seikovits and OL Matthew Jones.

Seikovits had been part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Jones, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, he was let go when rosters were trimmed at the end of training camp.

He later caught on with the Cardinals practice squad.

Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game.