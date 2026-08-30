Cardinals Cutting CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting & Starling Thomas

According to Matt Zenitz, the Cardinals are releasing CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas.

Murphy-Bunting agreed to a pay cut this offseason to help his chances of sticking around in Arizona but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Both players, Thomas and Murphy-Bunting, missed all of last season with injuries.

Murphy-Bunting, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Thomas, 26, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and six pass deflections.