Cardinals Designate DL Bilal Nichols To Return From PUP List, Sign RB Michael Carter To 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have designated DL Bilal Nichols to return from the PUP list.

Nichols will have 21 days to return to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster or he’ll revert to the PUP list for the remainder of the season. Additionally, the Cardinals signed RB Michael Carter from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to the practice squad.

Nichols, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He played out the final year of a four-year $2.75 million rookie deal.

Nichols was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and tested the market, signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders. After playing out that contract, he hit unrestricted free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Arizona.

In 2024, Nichols appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 10 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Carter, 26, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Carter appeared in three games for the Cardinals and rushed 35 times for 131 yards (3.7 YPC) and a touchdown. He also caught 11 passes for 57 yards.