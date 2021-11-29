Cardinals Designate DL Rashard Lawrence To Return From IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve designated DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve.
This opens a three-week window of time for the Cardinals to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Lawrence, 23, was selected with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft by the Cardinals. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract with Arizona.
In 2021, Rashard Lawrence has appeared in six games for the Cardinals, making five starts and recording 13 tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!