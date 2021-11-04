Cardinals Designate OL Justin Murray To Return From IR

The Cardinals announced they have designated OL Justin Murray to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for Murray to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Murray, 28, wound up signing gon with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Murray had brief stints with the Saints and Bengals before the Raiders claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2018 season. He was later claimed by the Cardinals and returned to Arizona on a two-year extension worth up to $9 million last year.

In 2021, Murray has been active for three games, making one start for the Cardinals.