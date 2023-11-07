Cardinals Designate RB James Conner To Return From IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are designating RB James Conner to return from injured reserve as he prepares to return from his knee injury.

Conner, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He’s due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal.

In 2023, Conner has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and rushed for 364 yards on 68 carries (5.4 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with eight receptions on 10 targets for 30 yards receiving.