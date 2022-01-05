Cardinals Designate S James Wiggins To Return From IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they have designated rookie S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve.

We have designated S James Wiggins to return from the injured reserve list. Wiggins can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/ilOnJ4dNwK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 5, 2022

Wiggins, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnatti in 2021.He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being resigned to the practice squad the following day.

Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active roster before being placed on injured reserve in December.

In 2021, Wiggins appeared in three games and recorded no statistics.