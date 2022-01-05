Cardinals Designate S James Wiggins To Return From IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they have designated rookie S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve.

Wiggins, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnatti in 2021.He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being resigned to the practice squad the following day.

Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active roster before being placed on injured reserve in December.

In 2021, Wiggins appeared in three games and recorded no statistics.

