Cardinals Designate Three Players To Return From IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve designated CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Antoine Wesley and QB Colt McCoy to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Cardinals to activate these players from the injured reserve list or they would miss the remainder of the regular season.

McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals.

In 2021, McCoy appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 74-99 pass attempts for 740 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.