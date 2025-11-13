Cardinals Designating OL Hayden Conner To Return From IR

Darren Urban reports the Cardinals are designating sixth-round OL Hayden Conner to return from injured reserve.

Conner has 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Conner, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 Draft by the Cardinals out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $4,374,280 rookie contract with a $174,280 signing bonus and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Conner appeared in 48 games with 43 starts over four seasons with Texas.