Cardinals DL Justin Jones Out For Season

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals DL Justin Jones is out for the season with a torn triceps.

An MRI has confirmed the injury and the expectation now is that Arizona will place Jones on injured reserve in the coming days.

Jones, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3.6 million.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time when he signed with the Bears on a two-year deal back in 2022. The Cardinals signed Jones to a three-year, $30 million deal this past March.

In 2024, Jones appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.