Cardinals Elevate Two Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have elevated DL Ben Stille and CB Divaad Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 8.

Stille, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back and he was later waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals.

Arizona waived Stille coming out of the preseason this year and re-signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Buccaneers to the active roster before being released in late September 2024. Stille was brought back to Tampa Bay’s practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Stille has appeared in four games for the Bucs and Falcons and recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery.