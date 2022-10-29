Cardinals Elevate DL Antwaun Woods & OL Badara Traore

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DL Antwaun Woods and OL Badara Traore to their active roster for Week 8.

We have elevated DL Antwaun Woods and OL Badara Traore from the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 29, 2022

Woods, 29, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after.

From there, Woods signed on with the Cowboys 2018 and spent a few years in Dallas. The Cowboys tendered Woods as a restricted free agent for $2.183 million for the 2021 season but ended up waiving him after the draft.

Woods later had a brief stint with the Colts before joining the Cardinals this past July.

In 2021, Woods appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.