Cardinals Elevate Two Including RB Michael Carter

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have elevated RB Michael Carter and DL Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 4 against the Seahawks.

Carter, 26, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Carter appeared in three games for the Cardinals and rushed 35 times for 131 yards (3.7 YPC) and a touchdown. He also caught 11 passes for 57 yards.