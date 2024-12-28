Cardinals Elevate Two Players

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals are elevating RB Michael Carter and DB Andre Chachere for Week 17.

Carter, 25, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts but later rejoined the practice squad.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in one game for the Cardinals and rushed five times for 18 yards.