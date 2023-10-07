Cardinals Elevating RB Corey Clement & DT Ben Stille

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are elevating RB Corey Clement and DT Ben Stille from the practice squad for Week 5.

Clement, 28, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team. From there, Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with the Giants but was released before the start of the season.

Clement had stints with the Cowboys and Ravens before signing on to the Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a contract in March before adding him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Clement appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards (3.7 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with five receptions for 54 yards (10.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.