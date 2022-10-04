Cardinals Expected To Sign K Matt Ammendola To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals plan to sign K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad.

Starting K Matt Prater got banged up in Week 4 and Ammendola provides an emergency option. He just had a stint in that role for the Chiefs.

Ammendola, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola in August but released him just a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs to start the season as an injury replacement but was released last week.

In 2022, Ammendola kicked in two games for the Chiefs and made three of four field goal attempts and three of four extra points.